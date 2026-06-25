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TreeNote

Is bamboo a tree?

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:40 AM MDT
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Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kyoto, Japan
Cristy Meiners
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KUER
Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kyoto, Japan

If you've ever experienced a bamboo forest, then you know that it is serene and elegant. But what it isn't is a group of trees.

A friend of mine who recently visited Japan pulled out her phone to show me pictures of Kyoto’s famous bamboo forests. She described her awe at the tall green trunks and the peaceful sound of their rustling leaves,

I had to tell her that bamboo is not a tree. In fact, bamboo belongs to the same plant family as the grass in her lawn.

To a botanist, a tree is not defined by height, but rather, by the way it grows.

A true tree grows in two dimensions. First, it gets taller by extending from the buds at the tips of branches. Second, it grows wider through the cambium, the layer of tissue just under the bark that that adds new wood each year and creates annual growth rings.

But bamboo grows only in the first way. A bamboo shoot — called a culm — emerges from the ground with its final diameter already formed. The shoot then rapidly elongates, like a telescope stretching upward, until it reaches its final height.

Once fully grown, it doesn’t get wider or make annual growth rings. So, what looks like a trunk is actually a giant stem of grass.

Nature doesn't always fit neatly into the categories we see with our eyes. Although bamboo forests can feel every bit as majestic as forests of cedar or pine, they are actually the giant cousins of the grass in your front yard.

Sometimes the wonder of trees comes from discovering what is — and isn't — a tree at all.

TreeNote
Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
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