The first Ogden mayoral debate highlights the struggle with affordable housing

Ogdenites have seven mayoral candidates to choose from for the upcoming Sept. 5 primary election. The crowded field is apparent when driving through the city. Campaign signs are plastered everywhere.

But Wednesday was the first time all seven gathered for a debate , which was hosted by the League of Women Voters. A slew of questions were posed to each during the nearly two-hour debate – but two main topics stuck out: affordable housing and the future of Ogden.

Each cited the lack of affordable housing as one of the main reasons why they decided to run for mayor. But their differences began to show in how to bridge the problem.

Ben Nadolski , a current Ogden City Council member, said housing affordability is one of his top priorities if he is elected mayor.

“Individual families and people who have kids at the dinner table are having a hard time finding an affordable place to live,” he said.

One solution playing out in Ogden – and around the nation – is constructing various forms of housing at different price points. He would like to see more Ogdenites leave the rental market and enter homeownership.

To do so, Nadolski said the city should be “incentivizing” buying a home instead of renting because he believes it’s the best chance a person or family has “to build generational wealth and break cycles of generational poverty.”

He added density bonuses are one way the city could secure more housing stock.

Bart Blair , another Ogden City Council member, offered up similar solutions. He believes Ogden has done “a great job” of tackling the affordable housing struggle. Blair pointed to his time on the council advocating for zoning changes as evidence he knows how to conquer the problem.

“That’s why we’re trying to change zoning in certain areas to … add more density to try and do things that allow people different types of housing options.”

Blair also said the area needed higher-paying jobs that would allow more people to purchase a home.

Angel Castillo , a former Ogden planning commissioner, said she’s very aware of the challenges surrounding housing affordability and homelessness. She tried to set herself apart by outlining a solution she already has in the works.

“I have an actual plan to add 120 units of housing available for purchase and it’s going to look different.”

Castillo added the housing plan she has in mind wouldn’t be the traditional single-family home, but noted developers are willing to work with her on the project.

Oscar Mata , a small business owner and educator, argued the city has to find solutions now or else the next generation won’t be able to live here.

“I think we need to ensure that we are focusing on our future generations so they can stay in Ogden,” he said. “We need to focus on our seniors who may want to downsize and still enjoy the great perks Ogden has to offer but can’t find any affordability in senior living .”

Mata did push back about the city's involvement with housing developers too much in construction, stating such companies are benefiting from the housing crisis.

Taylor Knuth , the deputy director of the Department of Economic Development in Salt Lake City, said Ogden must deal with the cost and shortage of housing before the population grows and the problem gets even worse.

Knuth used the Home Sweet Ogden Program to buy his first home and said he would like to expand first-time home buyer programs to help residents put a downpayment on a home. He’d also like to broaden access to the programs, especially for first responders, law enforcement and teachers.

“I believe that no matter what age or stage you are in life, you deserve to live here in Ogden and you deserve to live a quality and dignified life in a rental unit, or an apartment or a house,” he said.

Chris Barragan , a business consultant, said the Weber County Housing Authority is already overwhelmed with people trying to find affordable housing. He argued that it’s time for the community to come together and decide what kind of housing they’d like to see built.

“I agree we do need homeownership,” he said. “We don’t need to have more apartment units out here with the idea that we’re going to create some tax shelter that 10 years down the road we’ll have to deal with the fall out of it.”

Jon Greiner , the former Ogden police chief, said “homelessness is just below affordable housing,” and encouraged more programs that give residents the chance to own a home. He applauded a recent first-time homebuyer program established by the Utah Legislature earlier this year.

However, Greiner also expressed concerns about where the additional housing would go.

“We need to find some space for it because we’re pretty built out,” he said. He mentioned apartments might be the best density option but he isn’t too pleased about the prospect.

The primary election is Sept. 5. Only the top two candidates from the primary will make it to the ballot for the general election on Nov. 21, 2023.