© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
✅ Updates via NPR: It's Super Tuesday, the primary day with the highest stakes

WATCH: What 6 Utah Republicans think of their 2024 presidential choices

KUER 90.1
Published March 5, 2024 at 2:00 PM MST

The Super Tuesday primaries are the largest voting day of the year outside of the November general election.

Voters in 16 states will choose who they want to run for president. Party primaries, caucuses or presidential preference votes are being held in Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia. In Utah, Republican voters are participating in a presidential preference poll.
Tags
Politics & Government Elections 2024Presidential ElectionSuper TuesdayNikki Haleytrump highway
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate