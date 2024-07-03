Utah’s post-primary audits are underway. Here’s how things went in Davis County

During the June 25 primary election, Davis County, the state’s third most populated county, received more than 57,000 ballots. And like all of Utah’s 29 counties, election workers must complete a post-election audit before certifying the results on July 9.

Davis County conducted its audit right before Independence Day, and just like Election Day, Utahns were welcome to watch the process. To give observers a front-row view of how election workers and machines process ballots, they recently installed large windows that envelop where they handle ballots.

“We've moved all of our operations right up against the walls and the windows to where you're within six feet or less of everything that we're doing,” said Clerk Brian McKenzie.

“We want to make sure that people can see everything.”

The audit is one of the final steps before the county certifies the primary results of the primary. The point, McKenzie said, is to “double check and make sure that the equipment was counting and interpreting the votes accurately the way that the voters intended.”

For a primary election, the Lt. Governor's Office randomly selects “1% of ballots to be audited, with a minimum of 50 ballots.” The county clerks do not know which batch of ballots will be picked until 15 minutes before the audit is scheduled to take place.

McKenzie is not directly involved with the audit, which is a decision his office made on its own. Instead, three community members with experience as volunteer election workers and the county commissioner made sure the votes on the machine aligned with the voter picks on the ballot.

Two of the citizen auditors, Angie Thompson and Robyn White, have been involved in the election process for over two decades. They mostly do it because they love the community, but they also like the knowledge of what happens behind the scenes.

“It just helps open your eyes to the whole process. And I love how it shows me how transparent Davis County is,” White said. “They want everybody to know that their process is open and honest.”

Both encountered voters who were leery of mail-in voting while working at polling stations on primary Election Day. Thompson said one person said they weren’t going to vote by mail.

“We spoiled them [officially disposed of the mail ballot] and gave them the other [in-person] ballot, which the funny thing to us was, it's the same ballot. It's not a different ballot, and nobody's going to take the ballot and change it,” she said.

“He was under the impression that somebody was going to take out the mail-in ballot and change his votes, and that's not how it works.”

During the audit, they work in pairs. One reads the paper ballot while the other verifies how the machine tabulated the vote. If there is a discrepancy, McKenzie must file that in his report to the Lt. Governor.

“If there are [discrepancies], we have to investigate it and have an explanation as to why, or what happened,” McKenzie said.

There were no issues with the Davis County audit and everything came back “perfect,” McKenzie said. In his 18 years working in elections, there has only been one discrepancy, which was resolved.

Even though the audit was open to the public, only one person showed up to watch. Ron Mortensen also ran for the state Senate but lost his race to incumbent Sen. Todd Weiler.

Mortensen diligently took notes as McKenzie explained the audit process. He also asked several questions. He said he showed up because “you got a responsibility if you're going to talk about the system” to see how it operates.

“I should know what I'm talking about and not just go off of what I'm reading on social media or even in the media, come to look at it firsthand and see what's going on.”

But he did have one critique of the process.

While Mortensen appreciates the effort, he would like a further step. He would like to see how many votes each candidate received from the batch of ballots randomly selected by the Lt. Governor’s Office. He wants to make sure the machine got that right.

“The group out there that are really concerned about voter integrity. And that's the one thing that [they] will hang their hat on,” he said.

The audit doesn’t spit out the independent vote totals from the audit sample because the intent, McKenzie said, “is to ensure that the machine was interpreting the original ballot correctly.”

Vote tabulations of the primary are still underway (as in the too-close-to-call race between Celeste Maloy and Colby Jenkins in the 2nd Congressional District) and counties will canvass their results on July 9, 2024. The statewide canvass of results follows on July 22, 2024.

As for ballot totals, Davis County posts online a range of statistics, including those received, ballots being processed and those under challenge.

Voters who have ballots marked as needing additional verification have until 5 p.m. on July 8 to address the issue for their ballot to be counted.