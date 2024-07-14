VIDEO: Biden appeals for ‘unity’ after attempted Trump assassination

© 2024 KUER 90.1
KUER 90.1 | By Associated Press, KUER News
KUER News
Published July 14, 2024 at 10:59 AM MDT
Updated July 14, 2024 at 12:25 PM MDT

President Joe Biden on Sunday appealed for the country to “unite as one nation” after Saturday's apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and said he was ordering an independent security review of the lead-up to the attack.

Biden delivered brief remarks from the White House after receiving a briefing on the investigation in the Situation Room. He said he has directed the probe to be “thorough and swift," and asked the country not to “make assumptions” about the perpetrator's motives or affiliations.

Biden plans to deliver extended remarks to the nation Sunday evening in a prime-time address from the Oval Office.

