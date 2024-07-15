WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of the 2024 Republican National Convention

Republicans have nominated Donald Trump for the presidency twice before. But the third time will be different following the apparent assassination attempt at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The pageantry of the Republican National Convention, which opens in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, will continue under increased security. During the four-day event, delegates will approve the GOP party platform. Trump's running mate will be named and introduced to voters. And, of course, there will be the nightly convention speeches. There's a long list of candidates, conservative personalities, industry leaders and Trump's family scheduled to speak. NPR's nightly live coverage will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. MT.

The rally shooting did not prompt any changes to the U.S. Secret Service’s security plan for the RNC, said Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the Secret Service’s coordinator for the convention, at a press briefing Sunday.

“We are fully prepared and have a comprehensive security plan in place and are ready to go,” Gibson-Cicchino said.

Additionally, the FBI, the lead intelligence agency for the RNC in Milwaukee, said it has seen no known “specific and articulated threats" against the convention or anyone attending the event.



Direct convention feed via PBS