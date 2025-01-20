WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th president

On Monday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 47th President — and for his second term. Due to inclement weather and extreme cold, he will be sworn in in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda rather than outdoors on the west side of the capitol.

Trump will take the oath of office at noon ET, 10 a.m. MT, solidifying a political comeback without precedent in American history. He will again become president after overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts. He takes charge as Republicans assume unified control of Washington, giving Trump a fresh opportunity to reshape the country's institutions. The inaugural ceremony was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda because of frigid weather. Throngs of Trump supporters who descended on Washington to watch the proceedings from the National Mall will be left to find other places to view his ascension.

He is expected to act swiftly after the ceremony, with executive orders already prepared for his signature to jumpstart deportations, increase fossil fuel development and reduce civil service protections for government workers, promising that his term will bring about “a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride.”

