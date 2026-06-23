All the results for Utah’s 2026 congressional and state primary elections

Utah's primary election will be held June 23, 2026, and polls close at 8 p.m. MT.

As of June 16, there were about 2.1 million registered voters in Utah, including about 1 million registered Republicans, about 297,000 registered Democrats and about 622,000 voters not affiliated with any party.

It's too late to mail your ballot, so voters should either use a ballot drop box or vote in person. You can find your nearest box or polling place at vote.utah.gov.

Election results become official after the canvass period. Counties have 14 days after the election and the statewide deadline is July 20.

Congressional Races

State House

State Senate