What do threats to federal funding mean for KUER?

As an NPR member station, KUER is part of a larger public radio network that includes 1,300 locally and independently managed stations — funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Together, that network blankets the country with free and accessible programs, regardless of population density, income or geographic challenges. These include programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, “Marketplace” and “This American Life” — as well as local programming like “RadioWest,” “State Street” and coverage from our local newsroom.

What is CPB's role in public broadcasting?

The CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 . CPB’s mission is to ensure universal access to non-commercial, high-quality content and telecommunications services. The CPB is distinct from NPR and PBS and does not produce programming or own, operate or manage any public media stations.

Today, CPB-funded public media reaches nearly 99% of the U.S. population. Nearly 42 million people listen to public radio programming each week across all platforms, and at KUER, nearly 110,000 listeners tune in every week.

Why do KUER and other public media stations need federal funding?

Even though listener support makes up the bulk of KUER’s funding, federal funding from the CPB — which costs about $1.60 per U.S. citizen annually — makes public media as you currently know it possible. Because of CPB funding, KUER is able to:



Operate a robust, independent news room.

Maintain southern and northern Utah news bureaus.

Provide broadcast coverage across nearly all of the state.

Air around 200 public service announcements each week for local nonprofits and community organizations.

Issue alerts from the National Weather Service, FEMA and other state and local emergency alerts. (Radio is available even when power and internet service are down.)

Operate without a paywall to ensure that every Utahn has access to quality, trusted journalism.

What portion of KUER’s budget is reliant upon CPB funding?

Funding from the CPB makes up nearly 8% of KUER’s budget — that’s close to $500,000. The majority of our revenue — around 75% — comes from support from the local community and individual donors.

What would happen if KUER loses part or all of CPB support?

KUER would work hard to come up with additional support from our community — business sponsors, foundation supporters and listeners just like you. The services we provide, such as reporting through KUER's newsroom, conversations through "RadioWest," legislative coverage through "State Street" and emergency alerts, might be impacted.

How would the national networks like NPR be affected?

Many smaller, rural stations rely even more heavily on CPB funding and would be more significantly impacted by cuts. Many of those broadcasters also tend to be the only station in their respective communities. If stations in smaller communities were to shut down, NPR and PBS would receive less money in member dues to fund program production and the work of journalists embedded around the world. It would, in turn, be more difficult for NPR and PBS to cover stories from smaller communities with a reduced network of stations to provide local perspectives.

What can you do?

Many of you have contacted us to ask what you can do to support KUER. Here are a few ways to make your voice heard.

