Riley Peters

Riley PetersEngineering Coordinator
Born and raised in Utah, engineering has been a large part of Riley’s life, being a part of robotics clubs in middle and high school, who competed in tournaments nationally along with helping his dad in fixing old arcade and pinball machines. As a recent University of Utah graduate, Riley continues fixing, repairing, and problem solving to keep things moving for KUER. Outside of work, Riley explores his creative side in writing music, drawing, and being a game developer.