Roger McDonough

Born and raised in Salt Lake, Roger holds degrees from the University of Utah, Georgetown University, and the Universidad Nacional de San Martín (Argentina). The son of a librarian and a playwright, he has at various times been a bookseller, pizza-slinger, gardener, librarian, stage manager, musician, researcher, and writer. He spent ten years at KCPW Public Radio as a reporter, news director, and host. When not on air, he works in strategic partnerships for Galápagos Conservancy and obsesses over migratory birds, western mining and labor history, and genealogy. He is also on excellent terms with most dogs.