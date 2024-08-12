Should humans lead Utah’s wild horses to water, or let nature find its way?

During hot and dry summers like this one, the water sources that Utah’s wild horses frequent and depend on can dry up. That’s what happened at a pond near Muddy Creek in central Utah last week.

Incidents like these are frustrating for horse advocates, who say they’re not allowed to bring the horses water when they’re dehydrated. They told the Bureau of Land Management about a mare and her colt who were suffering. Both were in such bad shape the BLM had to put them down.

A few years ago, advocates brought water to similarly dehydrated horses in the area. Linda Wallace, who works with the Oregon Wild Horse Organization which has members in Oregon and Utah, said the BLM told them no, so “people hauled water anyway because they saw the horses were dying, and they got arrested.”

BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program Manager Gus Warr said the public isn’t allowed to bring the horses water because doing so “may disrupt their natural habits and migration routes.”

Ponds like the one near Muddy Creek dry up almost every year, he said. “It's not that we don't care about the animals. We have a passion and desire to provide these horses the best care, but they are wild animals.”

Arrests for giving horses water are very rare, he said, and a worst-case scenario.

“If somebody did that today, we would go out there, we would talk to them, we would explain to them why we don't want them to water. And this occurred four or five years ago where we explained to the individuals why we did not want them to water. They persisted, and they persisted. They went in the middle of the night and were delivering water troughs and it got to the point that individuals had to be issued a citation and taken to court.”

The incident led the BLM to trap and remove the animals because they became habituated to the delivered water. He’s convinced that if the horses had been left on their own, “they would have naturally went and found other water sources because there are other waters down there.”

This year, Muddy Creek horses have since moved away from the dry pond to other nearby water sources.

Wallace also worries the horses are being overtaken by the cattle who “come in the spring” and “drain off all the vegetation and all the water” until they get moved to their pastures.

According to the BLM, cattle graze in the area during the winter, but ranchers haul in water for them during that time, which the horses drink as well. There is no grazing currently in the area where the pond is.

Warr said that horses have a “natural cycle of moving from one water to the next,” and if people disrupt that, they won’t be able to survive on their own, and they won’t continue to be wild.