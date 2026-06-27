Cottonwood Fire, the largest in the US, spreads overnight, forcing more evacuations

A fast-moving wildfire in Utah raced across the landscape overnight, fed by heat and dry wind and forcing more communities to evacuate, officials said Saturday.

Air tankers and helicopters were grounded Friday as winds picked up on the Cottonwood Fire, the largest blaze currently burning in the U.S. Gusts were clocked at 45 miles per hour and humidity levels were in the single digits, leaving crews with few options for slowing the flames, especially as they raced through the treetops.

The U.S. Forest Service said in a statement on Facebook that weather conditions are expected to slightly improve, but not by much.

“Weather conditions are slightly better for fire behavior today, but extreme fire behavior may occur in the afternoon as temperatures and wind speeds increase,” the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday in a statement on Facebook.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, said Jaclynn Swope, a spokesperson for the response team.

In March, the National Weather Service said Salt Lake City, Utah's capital, had the warmest winter on record, with an average temperature of 40.7 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 8 degrees above normal. Many other parts of Utah had a warmer-than-usual winter.

Burning in a sparsely populated area of southern Utah, the Cottonwood Fire ballooned Saturday to more than 144 square miles.

One of several large wildfires burning in Utah, it severely damaged the Eagle Point ski resort in Beaver County and forced campground closures in Fishlake National Forest.

In the community of Marysvale, the smoke blocked out the sun Friday as ash rained down. Officials warned of unhealthy air quality there and elsewhere.

“We’re looking at a full 48 hours of critical weather that we have not seen in Utah in the last five years,” meteorologist Jason Straub told a community meeting in Beaver County Friday evening.

Elsewhere in Utah, evacuations were ordered Friday for several small communities southwest of Salt Lake City, including in Eureka, with a population under 1,000, and the Vernon Reservoir area, officials said. Highways running through the area have been closed.

Two wildfires in that area — the Iron and Cherry fires — ran together overnight, and they are about 38% contained, according to fire officials. The two fires combined are covering about 91 square miles.

The smoke pushed mostly east, meaning air quality at popular vacation spots like Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks — located far south of the flames — hasn’t been significantly affected beyond some haze in the Bryce area.

Still, the plume was visible from miles away, even as far as Colorado.

It's like nothing seen in recent memory, Utah state forester Jamie Barnes said earlier this week. She acknowledged that fires are spreading farther and faster “under conditions that defy historical expectations.”

Nationally, nearly 3 million acres have burned since the start of the year, pushing the U.S. ahead of the 10-year average.

11:44am CDT #SPC Day1 #FireWX Extremely Critical: portions of western colorado and eastern utah into the four corners region https://t.co/Sz3kci5ng7 pic.twitter.com/MKmyYaJGre — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 27, 2026

Red flag warnings cover the West

Conditions, including low humidity and strong winds, have triggered red flag warnings across a wide swath stretching from California to southern Arizona and New Mexico. Some of the forecasts predicted winds of 25 to 35 miles an hour, with the worst conditions expected from northern Arizona into central and southern Utah.

At Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, officials were preparing for a power outage on Saturday. The utility that serves the area had warned that it would likely initiate a safety outage in hopes of lessening the risk of wildfire in the area.

Visitors will be able to purchase park passes at entrance stations as long as backup power systems remain operational, but park officials said visitors should come prepared. That means downloading maps and other important information before arriving and ensuring that phones and other electronic devices are fully charged.

Power shut-offs have become more common in the West as wildfire risk has expanded. It's usually a last resort after utility forecasters weigh factors like sustained wind and gust speeds, available fuels and topography.

With extreme fire conditions persisting, Rocky Mountain Power has issued a public safety power shut-off watch/warning for areas of central, southern and eastern Utah through the weekend.

The State Forester has banned fireworks statewide through July 5. Municipalities may work with the Forester to designate a discharge area. Each town will decide. We encourage a safe, spark-free July 4th with your family. #July4th #FireSafety pic.twitter.com/rQQRVKZWas — Utah FFSL (@UtahFFSL) June 27, 2026

As long as it's hot and dry, the risk will be high

Tim Brown, a research professor and director of the Western Regional Climate Center, said the potential for extreme fire behavior will remain as long as it’s hot, dry and windy. He pointed to parts of the West that have been mired by persistent drought, including Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.

“I would not be surprised to see a lot of restrictions come out as we get closer to the July Fourth weekend,” he said. “People really need to be aware of their surroundings if they’re going to be out in the forested campground areas and grassland areas.”

Gov. Spencer Cox set the temporary fireworks restrictions through July 5 as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, saying “this year is different.”

While the Cottonwood Fire's cause was unknown, the governor’s order noted that humans have been the cause of most fires in the state so far this year.

Even in Florida, where there have been multiple brush fires, authorities are urging people to skip the personal fireworks and instead leave the pyrotechnics to professionals putting on carefully planned shows.

This story was written by Susan Montoya Bryan of the Associated Press