The Legacy and Future of Abravanel Hall

The hall was built with the approval of Salt Lake County voters forty-five years ago as a dedicated home for the Utah Symphony. It’s become an icon in the downtown landscape, renowned for the caliber of its acoustics and its aesthetic refinement. Today, a multi-billion-dollar real estate project has cast the hall's future in doubt. There seems to be agreement that a major city needs a beautiful concert hall as part of its landscape, and we already have one. So, should Abravanel Hall be renovated and preserved? Or should it be torn down and rebuilt into a new, more modern facility?

GUESTS



Richard Eyre worked to pass the county bond measure to build Abravanel Hall.

David Porter is a violinist in the Utah Symphony and a spokesperson for the group Musicians of the Utah Symphony.

Matt Castillo is the director of Salt Lake County's Arts and Culture division.

Mike Maughan is an executive of Smith Entertainment Group

Airdate: Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 at 9 a.m. and Saturday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.