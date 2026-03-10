That’s a Wrap on the 2026 Legislative Session

Lawmakers passed a $31 million budget late on Friday, and over the course of the session, introduced more than a thousand bills. Still, some say this year’s round of lawmaking was a relatively stately affair compared to recent sessions. That doesn’t mean there aren’t important bills to talk about, though — like the newly expanded Utah Supreme Court, jumping from five justices to seven. Officials also banned cellphones during school hours. There was a modest tax cut, as well as new restrictions on puberty blockers for minors. Meanwhile, Harvey Milk Boulevard won’t be renamed after the late Charlie Kirk. Which gets us to Representative Trevor Lee, who was behind that push. Two of our guests say that, if you wanted to pick something to characterize this year’s session, Lee’s extreme rhetoric and disregard for process turning off his fellow lawmakers could be it.

GUESTS –

Gabi Finlayson and Jackie Morgan | Senior partners at Elevate Strategies , a Democratic political consulting firm.

Sean Higgins | KUER politics reporter and co-host of the podcast “ State Street .”

Holly Richardson | Editor of Utah Policy , Deseret News columnist , former Utah legislator.

Robert Gehrke | Politics Reporter the Salt Lake Tribune.

Airdate: March 11, 2026