© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 20 options for the name of Utah’s new NHL team

KUER 90.1 | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:40 AM MDT
Players on Utah's NHL hockey team are introduced Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Players on Utah's NHL hockey team are introduced Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Ownership of the NHL’s team in Utah has given fans 20 choices to vote on for the franchise’s new name, according to a survey sent out Wednesday by Smith Entertainment Group.

Owner Ryan Smith has told The Associated Press the team will have a name starting with Utah. The inaugural season will feature jerseys with the name of the state on them, with a name, logo and colors to debut for 2025-26 after work done by the branding company Doubleday & Cartwright.

“Utah’s NHL team is a community asset, and we want to make sure that the community has a say in what the name is,” said Smith, whose group also owns the NBA's Utah Jazz. “Utah has shown up for this team from the moment the NHL awarded us the franchise less than three weeks ago, and it is only fitting that our fans get the rare opportunity to help name the team they’ll be cheering for."

The options provided to choose from are Frost, Ice, Powder, Mountaineers, Freeze, Mammoth, Black Diamonds, Blast, Caribou, Blizzard, Swarm, Hive, Outlaws, Yeti, Squall, Fury, Glaciers, Canyons, Venom and HC, which stands for Hockey Club.

SEG bought the Arizona Coyotes from former owner Alex Meruelo for $1.2 billion and relocated the team to Salt Lake City. Utah will start play in the Jazz's downtown arena, Delta Center. It has the sixth pick in the NHL draft after not moving up in the lottery won Tuesday night by San Jose.

This story was written by Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press
Tags
Sports & Recreation National Hockey Leagueice hockeyDelta CenterUtah JazzDowntown Salt Lake CitySalt Lake CityRyan Smith
Associated Press
Founded in 1846 in New York City, The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news agency.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate