Pac-12 files suit against Mountain West over $43M in ‘poaching’ penalties

KUER 90.1 | By Associated Press
Published September 24, 2024 at 1:01 PM MDT
A Colorado State fan holds up a sign to mark the school's move to the Pac-12 Conference from the Mountain West during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
A Colorado State fan holds up a sign to mark the school's move to the Pac-12 Conference from the Mountain West during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Pac-12 is suing the Mountain West over what it calls an unlawful and unenforceable “poaching penalty” that could cost the rebuilding conference more than $40 million for adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court.

The antitrust complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California and is seeking a declaratory judgement by a judge.

“The action challenges an anticompetitive and unlawful ‘Poaching Penalty’ that the MWC imposed on the Pac-12 to inhibit competition for member schools in collegiate athletics," the lawsuit said.

The Mountain West has exit fees of upwards of $17 million for departing schools. Those fees can increase depending on how much advanced notice a school provides. There are also poaching fees that were put in place in the Mountain West's scheduling agreement with Oregon State and Washington State, the only current Pac-12 members this season.

The fee starts at $10 million and increases by an increment of $500,000 for every additional school the Pac-12 adds from the Mountain West.

With four already on board, the total is $43 million.

The Pac-12 has also targeted Mountain West schools Utah State and UNLV. Adding them would cost another $24.5 million.

This story was written by Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press
Associated Press
Founded in 1846 in New York City, The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news agency.
See stories by Associated Press
