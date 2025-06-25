© 2025 KUER 90.1
Southern Utah, Utah Tech moving to Big Sky Conference in 2026

KUER 90.1 | By Associated Press
Published June 25, 2025 at 6:33 PM MDT
Stadium seating with the outline of a bison head on the structure.
Elaine Clark
/
KUER
The Utah Tech University football team makes its home at the campus’ Greater Zion Stadium in St. George.

Southern Utah and Utah Tech will join the Big Sky Conference as full members starting with the 2026-27 academic year.

The additions announced Wednesday will give the conference 11 full members following Sacramento State's departure for the Big West in all sports except football.

“The time is right for the Big Sky to bring in Utah Tech and to bring back Southern Utah,” Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a statement. “The addition of rising rival athletic departments from these two universities, located squarely within our geographic footprint in the western United States, reinforce the long-term stability and success of our league. "

The losses of Southern Utah and Utah Tech leaves the Western Athletic Conference with five members following the departures of Seattle, Grand Canyon and Utah Valley. Both schools will remains in the WAC until moving to the Big Sky.

The Big Sky also has two football affiliate members, Cal Poly and UC Davis, along with men’s golf affiliate Francis Marion, which joins the league on July 1.
