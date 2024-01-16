© 2024 KUER 90.1
State Street

Utah has new Big Speaker Energy in 2024

Published January 16, 2024 at 2:00 AM MST
KUER

This year, a new legislative session comes with a new Speaker of the Utah House. Republican representatives tapped Rep. Mike Schultz to bang the gavel. But who is Mike Schultz, anyway? We dive into the priorities and styles of the Republican House leadership team.

Guests:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

