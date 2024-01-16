Utah has new Big Speaker Energy in 2024

This year, a new legislative session comes with a new Speaker of the Utah House. Republican representatives tapped Rep. Mike Schultz to bang the gavel. But who is Mike Schultz, anyway? We dive into the priorities and styles of the Republican House leadership team.

Guests:

Rep. Mike Schultz, Utah Speaker of the House

Rep. Angela Romero, Utah House Minority Leader

Katie McKellar, Utah News Dispatch Senior Reporter

Recommended Reading and Listening: