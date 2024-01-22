No time to DEI
The Utah Legislature is once again flying through bills. This year, diversity, equity and inclusion programs are in Republican lawmakers’ crosshairs. It’s the latest in a long debate over what constitutes discrimination and how we talk about it.
Voices:
- Republican Rep. Katy Hall
- Democratic Rep. Angela Romero
- Democratic Rep. Sandra Hollins
