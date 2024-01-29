Private spaces, public consequences
For the last two years, the Legislature has passed laws that directly impact many transgender Utahns' ways of life. This week on State Street, we’re looking at the third installment they’ve sent to the governor. A bill outlining who can and can’t use certain public bathrooms, locker rooms and other “private spaces.” We’ve got the ins and outs, plus what its House sponsor and a trans teen have to say about it.
Voices:
- Republican Rep. Kera Birkeland
- Alex Williams, a transgender teen
- Democratic Rep. Sahara Hayes
