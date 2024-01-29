© 2024 KUER 90.1
Private spaces, public consequences

Published January 29, 2024 at 12:00 AM MST
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

For the last two years, the Legislature has passed laws that directly impact many transgender Utahns' ways of life. This week on State Street, we’re looking at the third installment they’ve sent to the governor. A bill outlining who can and can’t use certain public bathrooms, locker rooms and other “private spaces.” We’ve got the ins and outs, plus what its House sponsor and a trans teen have to say about it.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

State Street 2024 Utah Legislative SessionLGBTQ+TransgenderbathroomsKera Birkeland
