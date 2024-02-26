Utah’s got big league dreams
Utah is crazy for its hometown Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, and now state lawmakers are eyeing baseball and hockey. This week on State Street, we’ve got the play-by-play on attracting major league sports to the Beehive State, which could bring big economic, infrastructure and cultural changes. The Legislature has passed resolutions supporting Utah in courting the MLB and NHL. Lawmakers also have a few ideas for how that will all work. And there’s this little thing called the Olympics almost guaranteed to return in 2034.
Voices
- Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton
- Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan
- Matt Cavanaugh, freelance writer and columnist
