© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

Why politics give Gen Z the ick

Published June 13, 2024 at 12:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

Only 12% of Utahns who voted in 2022 were people under 30. But according to the U.S. Census Bureau, one in four Utah adults are between the ages of 18 and 29. So what do they care about? And why aren’t they voting? We got the skinny from a researcher who has taken a deep dive into those very questions.

Voices:

  • Melissa Deckman, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute
  • Faith Hall, GOP delegate and BYU student
  • Spencer Roberts, GOP delegate and University of Utah Ph.D. student
  • Zac Wilson, millennial and former Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street Gen ZElections 2024primary electionsUtah Republican PartyUtah Voters
Stay Connected
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate