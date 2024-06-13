Why politics give Gen Z the ick
Only 12% of Utahns who voted in 2022 were people under 30. But according to the U.S. Census Bureau, one in four Utah adults are between the ages of 18 and 29. So what do they care about? And why aren’t they voting? We got the skinny from a researcher who has taken a deep dive into those very questions.
Voices:
- Melissa Deckman, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute
- Faith Hall, GOP delegate and BYU student
- Spencer Roberts, GOP delegate and University of Utah Ph.D. student
- Zac Wilson, millennial and former Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District
