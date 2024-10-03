© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

The life & death (& likely return) of Utah’s Amendment D

Published October 3, 2024 at 12:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

Amendment D is void on Utahns’ ballots, but just because it’s gone for now doesn’t mean it won’t be back. The constitutional change that aims to fundamentally restructure how citizen ballot initiatives function will (probably, almost definitely) return to voters in some form. With the Utah Supreme Court and the Legislature coming down on different sides of this issue, a central question remains: What is the voter’s place in Utah’s Democracy?

Voices:

  • Nicki Brammer, a Republican voter from Utah County
  • Kimberly Wagner, United Utah Party voter from Davis County
  • Brigette Weier, Democratic voter from Salt Lake County
  • Randy Miguel, an unaffiliated voter from Utah County
  • David Magelby, professor emeritus of political science at Brigham Young University

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street Elections 2024Ballot InitiativesUtah VotersUtah LegislatureUtah Supreme Court
Stay Connected
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate