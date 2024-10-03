The life & death (& likely return) of Utah’s Amendment D
Amendment D is void on Utahns’ ballots, but just because it’s gone for now doesn’t mean it won’t be back. The constitutional change that aims to fundamentally restructure how citizen ballot initiatives function will (probably, almost definitely) return to voters in some form. With the Utah Supreme Court and the Legislature coming down on different sides of this issue, a central question remains: What is the voter’s place in Utah’s Democracy?
Voices:
- Nicki Brammer, a Republican voter from Utah County
- Kimberly Wagner, United Utah Party voter from Davis County
- Brigette Weier, Democratic voter from Salt Lake County
- Randy Miguel, an unaffiliated voter from Utah County
- David Magelby, professor emeritus of political science at Brigham Young University
