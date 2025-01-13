When Utah lawmakers get back to business, so does State Street

The GOP supermajority is headed into another legislative session on Capitol Hill, and State Street is here to bring you the breakdown you need. Will lawmakers still be obsessed with federalism, or does the new administration in D.C. change things? Will Utah Republican feel emboldened to double down on the culture issues, like they did the last few years? We have a lot of questions — and 45 days to work through it starting Jan. 21, 2025. The first episode of the legislative session drop on Jan. 20 and continues every Monday till lawmakers declare sine die.