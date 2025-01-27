© 2025 KUER 90.1
Tired: The American Dream; Wired: The Utah Dream

Published January 27, 2025 at 12:00 AM MST
Rakel Davis
We’ve all heard of The American Dream. You know, a good job, a house and maybe a kid or two? What if we told you about The Utah Dream? This legislative session, we’re expecting lawmakers to put forth policies aimed at achieving this idyllic future. We sat down with Phil Dean, chief economist at the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, to help us understand what the dream is, how we can get there and if Utah is doing anything that could stand in its own way.

State Street 2025 Utah Legislative SessionhousingEconomyKem C. Gardner Policy InstituteStuart AdamsMike SchultzSpencer Cox
