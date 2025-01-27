Tired: The American Dream; Wired: The Utah Dream
We’ve all heard of The American Dream. You know, a good job, a house and maybe a kid or two? What if we told you about The Utah Dream? This legislative session, we’re expecting lawmakers to put forth policies aimed at achieving this idyllic future. We sat down with Phil Dean, chief economist at the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, to help us understand what the dream is, how we can get there and if Utah is doing anything that could stand in its own way.
Voices:
- Senate President Stuart Adams
- Speaker of the House Mike Schultz
- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
- Phil Dean, chief economist, University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute
