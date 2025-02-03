Utah lawmakers poke the public union bear
Organized labor is having a moment in Utah politics right now. Some Republican lawmakers want to make significant changes to how public sector unions operate. The unions that represent public school teachers, police officers and firefighters have turned out in force in opposition. We talked with the bill’s sponsor and KUER Education Reporter Martha Harris to make sense of the situation and better understand why people feel so passionately about collective bargaining.
Voices:
- Rep. Tyler Clancy, a Republican from Provo
- Rep. Jordan Teuscher, a Republican from South Jordan
- KUER Education Reporter Martha Harris
