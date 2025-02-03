© 2025 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

Utah lawmakers poke the public union bear

Published February 3, 2025 at 12:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

Organized labor is having a moment in Utah politics right now. Some Republican lawmakers want to make significant changes to how public sector unions operate. The unions that represent public school teachers, police officers and firefighters have turned out in force in opposition. We talked with the bill’s sponsor and KUER Education Reporter Martha Harris to make sense of the situation and better understand why people feel so passionately about collective bargaining.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street 2025 Utah Legislative SessionunionsUtah LegislatureteachersfirefightersJordan Teuscher
Stay Connected
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate