State Street

The viral spark behind Utah’s trans dorm bill

Published February 10, 2025 at 12:00 AM MST
Rakel Davis
KUER

For the fourth year in a row, lawmakers have taken up legislation that directly impacts transgender Utahns. This time, the Legislature seeks to restrict where transgender students can live on campus while attending state colleges and universities. The momentum came from a social media post that went viral after Utah State University hired a transgender woman to be a residential assistant. We spoke with Marcie Robertson, the RA named in the viral post, and Cheryl Saltzman, the mom of the suitemate and author of the original Facebook post.

Voices:

  • Marcie Robertson, Utah State University student and residential assistant 
  • Cheryl Saltzman, Avery Saltzman's mom 
  • Republican Rep. Stephanie Gricius

Recommended Reading and Listening:

State Street 2025 Utah Legislative SessionLGBTQ+TransgenderUtah State University
