The viral spark behind Utah’s trans dorm bill

For the fourth year in a row, lawmakers have taken up legislation that directly impacts transgender Utahns. This time, the Legislature seeks to restrict where transgender students can live on campus while attending state colleges and universities. The momentum came from a social media post that went viral after Utah State University hired a transgender woman to be a residential assistant. We spoke with Marcie Robertson, the RA named in the viral post, and Cheryl Saltzman, the mom of the suitemate and author of the original Facebook post.

Voices:

Marcie Robertson, Utah State University student and residential assistant

Cheryl Saltzman, Avery Saltzman's mom

Republican Rep. Stephanie Gricius

