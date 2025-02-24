Shining light on Utah’s changes to its sunshine laws
When you hear the words “public records request,” your mind might immediately jump to journalists. But everyday Utahns ask for public records more than journalists. Maybe a citizen wants to know how local law enforcement conducted a traffic stop, or notes from a school board meeting, or even where a property line is to put in a hot tub. Each makes use of the Government Records Access and Management Act. But big changes might be coming to GRAMA. On this episode of State Street, we talk to a First Amendment lawyer about the potential consequences and one of the bill sponsors about why he believes changes are necessary.
Voices:
- Jeff Hunt, First Amendment attorney
- Sen. Mike McKell, Majority Assistant Whip
