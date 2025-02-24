© 2025 KUER 90.1
State Street

Shining light on Utah’s changes to its sunshine laws

Published February 24, 2025 at 12:00 AM MST
Rakel Davis
KUER

When you hear the words “public records request,” your mind might immediately jump to journalists. But everyday Utahns ask for public records more than journalists. Maybe a citizen wants to know how local law enforcement conducted a traffic stop, or notes from a school board meeting, or even where a property line is to put in a hot tub. Each makes use of the Government Records Access and Management Act. But big changes might be coming to GRAMA. On this episode of State Street, we talk to a First Amendment lawyer about the potential consequences and one of the bill sponsors about why he believes changes are necessary.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

State Street 2025 Utah Legislative SessionPublic Recordsopen recordsGRAMAFirst AmendmentUtah LegislatureMike McKell
