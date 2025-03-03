Mr. Postman, are there vote by mail changes for me?

There are more than 80 bills this session that have something to do with elections. One of the most impactful would make some changes to the state’s universal vote-by-mail system. The catch? Voting by mail is extremely popular in Utah. From requiring ID to making it opt-in instead of automatic, we ask the bill sponsor why changes are necessary and hear from people representing communities it could impact the most.

Voices:

Rep. Jefferson Burton , a Republican from Utah County

, a Republican from Utah County Joe Hirabayashi, Utah advocacy director for AARP

Nate Crippes, supervising attorney with the Disability Law Center

Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation

Tara Benally, San Juan County field organizer for Stewardship Utah and member of the Navajo Nation.

Dozens of KUER listeners who left us voicemails!

Recommended Reading and Listening: