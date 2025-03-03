© 2025 KUER 90.1
State Street

Mr. Postman, are there vote by mail changes for me?

Published March 3, 2025 at 12:00 AM MST
Rakel Davis
KUER

There are more than 80 bills this session that have something to do with elections. One of the most impactful would make some changes to the state’s universal vote-by-mail system. The catch? Voting by mail is extremely popular in Utah. From requiring ID to making it opt-in instead of automatic, we ask the bill sponsor why changes are necessary and hear from people representing communities it could impact the most.

Voices:

  • Rep. Jefferson Burton, a Republican from Utah County
  • Joe Hirabayashi, Utah advocacy director for AARP
  • Nate Crippes, supervising attorney with the Disability Law Center
  • Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation
  • Tara Benally,  San Juan County field organizer for Stewardship Utah and member of the Navajo Nation.
  • Dozens of KUER listeners who left us voicemails! 

Recommended Reading and Listening:

State Street 2025 Utah Legislative Sessionvote by mailVotingUtah Voterselection securityelection lawsUtah Legislature
