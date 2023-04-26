-
While Utah’s junior Republican senator was in opposition, Sen. Mike Lee did not cast a vote. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the fight isn’t over.
-
The session started off with an intense focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. But after that, the focus shifted to tax cuts, culture wars and water conservation.
-
The Utah Legislature wrapped up its 2021 General Session Friday at midnight. Lawmakers passed more than 500 bills.
-
The Utah Legislature wrapped up its 2020 legislative session Thursday night — defined by big changes to education funding, debates over abortion bills and…
-
Four decades ago, a movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Utah failed due to opposition from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints…