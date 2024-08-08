-
Honie, 48, was convicted of aggravated murder in the brutal July 1998 death of his girlfriend’s mother, Claudia Benn. His execution followed decades of failed appeals.
Tressa Honie is caught between anger and grief in the lead-up to Utah’s first execution since 2010. That’s because her father Taberon Dave Honie is the person set to die by lethal injection and her grandmother is the person he brutally murdered in 1998.
KUER’s Doug Fabrizio was a witness when Utah carried out Ronnie Lee Gardner’s death sentence by firing squad. As the state prepares to execute Taberon Honie, Fabrizio reflected on his experience and why it’s important not to look away.
Taberon Dave Honie is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Aug. 8 for the 1998 killing of his girlfriend’s mother.
Lovell has twice been convicted of capital murder and was sentenced to death by lethal injection for the 1985 killing of Joyce Yost. Justices upheld his conviction and sent the case back to a lower court for resentencing.
Relatives of victim Claudia Benn offered emotional testimony about the crime on Tuesday before Utah's parole board. They said her slashing and stabbing death still traumatizes their close-knit Native American community.
The two-day commutation hearing began Monday in Salt Lake City for Taberon Dave Honie. He was found guilty of murder in the death of his girlfriend’s mother in 1998.
Honie is scheduled for execution on Aug. 8. Defense attorneys had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the use of the cocktail of ketamine, fentanyl and potassium chloride.