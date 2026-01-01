University of Utah Payroll Deduction
Employees of the University of Utah can give to KUER through payroll deduction. You determine the amount you want to give each paycheck as well as how long you want to give. Establishing payroll deduction requires two-steps:
1. Make a gift online and select the U of U Payroll option.
2. Set-up and activate your payroll gift through this form.
For questions on payroll deduction, please reach out to KUER’s membership team at: (801) 581-5559 or via email at members@kuer.org.