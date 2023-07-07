What kinds of stories would you like to hear on KUER?

Share your own story or tell us what issues are important to you through our mobile app. Here’s how:



Download the KUER mobile app to your phone

Tap the three lines at the top of the screen and hit the "Tell KUER" button

Tap the red circle to begin recording (up to one minute)

Then finish by hitting the "Send" button

We can’t wait to hear what’s important to you.

¿Qué clase de historias quisiera usted escuchar en KUER? Nos encantaría saber.

Comparta su propia historia o díganos que temas son importantes para usted por medio de nuestro aplicativo móvil. Aquí está cómo:



Descargue nuestro aplicativo móvil KUER en su teléfono inteligente

Toque las tres líneas en la parte superior de la pantalla y toque el botón ¨Cuéntele a KUER¨

Toque el círculo rojo para empezar a grabar (hasta un minuto)

Luego termine tocando el botón azul ¨Send¨

Estamos impacientes por escuchar lo que es importante para usted.