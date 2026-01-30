Salt Lake City protestors join the ‘National Shutdown’ in opposition to ICE

Following in the footsteps of other Friday “ National Shutdown ” demonstrations, people filled the streets of downtown Salt Lake City to protest the actions of federal law enforcement following the deaths of Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

American Fork resident Sandra Lozano took off work to attend.

“I just think it's scary times,” she said. “Especially with having kids that are a different skin color.”

Lozano brought her two sons along, ages 1 and 3. The toddlers were bundled up in a wagon. On the front, a sign read, “It was never about criminals,” with a drawing of a blue hat with ear flaps. It was a reference to the case of Liam Conejo Ramos , a 5-year-old whose photo went viral after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained him in Minnesota.

“It's hard when you're a mom,” Lozano said, tearing up. “You can't imagine anything that would separate you from your kids.”

Ethan Rauschkolb / KUER Sandra Lozano stands with her two kids, stroller and sign in front of the Salt Lake City and County Building in downtown, during a protest against ICE, Jan. 30 2026.

She said she felt like she needed to act.

“I feel like for them, it'll be important that they were taught to not be scared and go out and, you know, make our voices heard, and that's something I really want them to grow up with.”

The protest at the City and County Building led to a march that filled more than a block as protestors moved from Washington Square. Police cars parked at intersections made sure the crowds were unobstructed. The mood was defiant and fiery, as people chanted, “Whose Streets? Our Streets,” and “Strike! Strike! Strike! Strike!”

Advocacy group Comunidades Unidas organized the event. It’s part of a national general strike, where people refused to shop and work in protest of ICE’s actions in Minnesota, and the subsequent response from the Trump administration.

Around the state, protests and vigils were planned for Riverdale, Ogden, Logan and Price. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that students from several schools walked out of class . According to the Utah Small Business Strike Coalition, at least 80 businesses participated in the strike. Some closed for all or part of the day, while others stayed open but said they would donate proceeds to different charities and causes.

Salt Lake City Council member Eva Lopez Chavez attended the march in her own capacity.

“I think this is a desperate cry to help, where communities feel desperately unsafe,” she said.

Salt Lake City residents have attended recent council meetings demanding more action on ICE . Lopez-Chavez said, as a body, they’ve discussed what they can and can’t do.

“As a queer-majority, as an all–female majority, as a minority-majority council, I think it looks to us to act with leadership and to also have the discipline to know that it does sit on our shoulders,” she said.

Ethan Rauschkolb / KUER Mike Stinson stands outside the Salt Lake City and County Building with his sign during a protest against ICE, Jan. 30 2026.

The Friday protest crowd ranged in age and makeup, from families to groups of high schoolers to veterans.

Mike Stinson came to the rally with a blue and white “Veterans Against Trump” sign.

“I flew for about 10 years active duty,” he said, “and did 11 years reserves in a variety of squadrons.”

He came with his wife and neighbors. And while he said the turnout was good, for him, the message left something to be desired.

“Just getting rid of ICE doesn't do it,” Stinson said. “You have to go for the rule of law. And I wish we had emphasized that a little more.”

Overall, Sandra Lozano said she came away feeling optimistic.

“It's moving, because it feels so lonely when you're at home and thinking like everyone's okay with this,” she said. “And then coming here and seeing everyone, it just makes you feel hopeful that there might be some change and something good will happen.”