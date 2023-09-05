Support KUER with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!

We’re excited to announce that KUER is launching the new NPR+ podcast bundle as a special thank you gift for donations made through kuer.plus.npr.org.

KUER listeners now have access to this new digital donation gift, and can support KUER in the process!

What is the NPR+ podcast bundle?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for some of NPR’s most popular national podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Fresh Air or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! View all of the included podcasts on plus.npr.org.

How does the NPR+ Podcast Bundle support KUER?

100% of your tax deductible donation through our NPR+ signup page will go directly to KUER.

I’m already a donor to KUER, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

Unfortunately, no. At this time, the only way to get the NPR+ bundle is to set up a new recurring donation to KUER through our NPR+ signup page at kuer.plus.npr.org. We hope to eventually offer current sustainers access to NPR+ as a benefit without a separate donation through this website, but it is currently not available.

Have questions or need help?

Check out the FAQs at the bottom of KUER's NPR+ page for more information, including helpful contact information.

Sign up now: plus.npr.org/kuer