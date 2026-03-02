March 26 — KUER St. George Trivia Night
KUER is headed to St. George! We're hosting a trivia night with KUER politics reporter Sean Higgins and Southern Utah reporter David Condos on Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m. at Station 2.
Come on by, grab a drink and some food and test out your Utah political and trivia knowledge!
When: Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m.
Where: Station 2 Bar by Zion Brewery
What: Food, drinks and trivia!
The event is free, but an RSVP is appreciated.
PBS Utah will be down south, too. We're excited to see you!
When: Wednesday, March 25, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Bristlecone Hall, Southern Utah University
What: A screening of the documentary "Utah in the '70s."
When: Friday, March 27, 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site
What: Be My Neighbor Day