What Utahns celebrating Pioneer Day had to say about the Olympics coming back

Utahns had two things to celebrate this July 24: Pioneer Day and being named host of the 2034 Winter Games. Thousands flocked to downtown Salt Lake City to take in parade floats from around the state and look ahead to a second Olympics.

Washington Square and the city and county building were the epicenter of both spectacles. People camped overnight outside of city hall to see the live Olympic early morning announcement from Paris, France, and to snag a prime viewing spot for the Days of ‘47 Parade.

It’s a tradition for Spring Malone and her family to camp out the night before the annual parade. But this year proved to be extra special.

“The Olympic announcement made it more exciting,” she said. “I was so happy, I was cheering and everything.”

Looking back on the last time Utah played host in 2002, Malone has fond memories of watching skiing events and just taking in the overall atmosphere.

“It was very cool watching all the athletes come in. But I think [2034] will be more exciting because I’ll be older.”

Saige Miller / KUER Hundreds of Olympic fans packed Washington Square in Salt Lake City in the early morning hours of July 24, 2024, to watch Utah officially receive the 2034 Winter Olympics.

Eliza Chappell was born after 2002, but this time around she wanted to hear the Olympic announcement in person.

“It was definitely surreal, definitely a once-in-a-lifetime type experience,” she said,

“My sister and I couldn’t pass it up so we woke up early and made it downtown at 2 a.m.. We missed out on the last one and I’m just really excited for everything that’s going to be implemented in the next 10 years.”

That excitement was also shared by Eliza’s mom, Nancy, who said her 2002 memories are some of her fondest.

“We had an amazing experience watching the women’s bobsled team win gold,” she said. “It’s just a legacy to have it come back to Utah.”

Although Utah has changed a lot since then, she said the state is ready to host the world for a second time.

“I think we know what to expect. The energy that came to Utah back then, it’s going to be even greater, I think, this time around.”

Sean Higgins / KUER A Days of ‘47 Parade float adorned with 2034 Olympic regalia makes its way down 400 East in Salt Lake City, July 24, 2024.

Athletes are also looking ahead to the next 10 years. Professional ski jumper Paige Jones grew up and still lives in Park City. She made her way downtown to celebrate Pioneer Day and look ahead to maybe competing at home in 2034.

“When I’m jumping at the Utah Olympic Park, people will come up to me and they’re like, ‘I was here! I was here in 02!’” she said. “Honestly, just seeing how excited people were to be watching my sport in the Olympics makes me really excited.”

Even with the excitement, Jones and other athletes are focused on seeing Utah’s venues get updated before the Games.

“Our hills in Park City can’t currently hold World Cup competitions. They will be needing some renovations.”

The host committee has budgeted $31.2 million to go toward venue rehabilitation. The total cost of the 2034 games is currently budgeted at $4.1 billion.

For someone who lived through the 2002 Games like Nancy Chappell, there’s only one thing that could dampen her mood.

“I think it’s going to be a really positive experience, but the big concern is keeping it on budget,” she said. “Stay on budget, please!”