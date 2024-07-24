It’s official: The Winter Olympics are coming back to Salt Lake City in 2034

This story will be updated...

Salt Lake City will be an Olympics host again after the International Olympic Committee formally awarded Utah the 2034 Winter Games on Wednesday.

The capital city of the Beehive State was the only candidate since the IOC gave Salt Lake City exclusive negotiating rights last year in a fast-tracked process for 2034 that led to the U.S. being awarded the games. Climate change and high operational costs have shrunk the list of cities willing and able to welcome the Winter Games. Utah has capitalized on the low interest, pitching itself to Olympic officials as an enthusiastic repeat host if the committee goes forward with a proposed permanent rotation of Winter Olympic cities.

The campaign team presenting the state's bid on stage to IOC members in Paris included the Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Alpine ski great Lindsey Vonn. Back home in Washington Square, a 3 a.m. public watch party gathered to see a broadcast of the announcement. Though confidence was high there was a complication.

What was set to be a simple coronation of Salt Lake City became tangled up by the IOC. President Thomas Bach is angry that the FBI is investigating the World Anti-Doping Agency's decision to accept China's explanations for positive drug tests of 23 swimmers before the Tokyo Olympics.

Before the vote, Cox agreed to pledges demanded by IOC leaders. The Olympic officials inserted a clause in the host city contract that said local officials must work with current and future U.S. presidents and members of Congress “to alleviate your concerns” about the federal investigations into doping. The IOC also got promises from U.S. Olympic officials and the Utah contingent to accept a new clause that lets the Olympic body terminate Salt Lake City’s deal if the authority of WADA was undermined.

It was an unprecedented move by the IOC that seemed to send a message the FBI should back away from the Chinese swimmers' case. It can be investigated in the U.S. under federal legislation named for a whistleblower of Russian state doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

“We will work with our members of Congress," Gov. Cox said ahead of the 2034 vote, "we will use all the levers of power opn to us to resolve these concerns.”

Salt Lake City’s final approval came in an 83-6 vote by IOC members that bring back the Winter Games 32 years after first hosting in 2002.

The 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games are part of Olympics lore for the bid bribery scandal that emerged in 1998 of IOC members seeking and getting favors from campaign officials. It led to sweeping anti-corruption reforms at the IOC.

