Ben Winslow | FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News reporter Ben Winslow traveled with a Utah delegation for a whirlwind trip to Israel to learn more about water conservation, agriculture in the desert and water-saving technology — all things Utah could use to turn around the fate of the Great Salt Lake.
Strawberries in the Desert: From drip irrigation to vertical gardens, Utah officials learn how Israel does more with less waterAcross Israel, academic and research institutions are conducting experiments on types of crops that can use less water and still yield a good crop for people to eat.
Founded in 1948 as a Jewish state, Israel had to find its own water. The country treats water as public property controlled by the state — there are no private water rights.
