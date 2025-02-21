Utah’s defense industry forged ties with Ukraine. Now they await what Trump will do

Utah’s defense and aerospace sector is keeping a close eye on the strained relationship between the Trump administration and Ukraine.

The war of words between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised the possibility that U.S. military aid to the embattled country could end.

Utah has close ties with Ukraine, with a state delegation visiting after Russia’s invasion three years ago.

“We took about 20 defense companies to the country,” said Aaron Starks, president and CEO of 47G, a Utah defense and aerospace trade group. “We were able to meet with the Ministry of Defense and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

The Ukrainian president also visited Salt Lake City last July, where he delivered a speech at the National Governors Association meeting. He thanked Utah for its support and said he was not asking for American boots on the ground, but for what he called sufficient support like air defense systems for cities and weapons for the front line. Zelenskyy received a standing ovation.

Since 47G went to Ukraine, Utah has heeded that call.

“Everything from autonomous drone technology, radar and sensors, rifle technology, armaments, armored vehicle plating and manufacturing capabilities,” Starks said. “We've also donated millions of dollars in medical supplies and other humanitarian aid.”

The public quarrel between Trump and Zelenskyy began after Russia and the U.S. agreed to start working toward ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties. With that, and a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump abruptly reversed the three-year U.S. policy of isolating Russia.

The president has blamed Ukraine for failing to make a deal with Russia that could have prevented the war, praised Russia's military might and even suggested that Ukraine “may be Russian someday.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine won’t accept any deal negotiated without Kyiv and insisted that European allies must participate in peace talks.

Ending military aid in Ukraine would have a big impact on Utah, Starks said. He also noted that more than $120 million worth of products have been sold from the state to date.

“It could be a small company in rural Utah that has decided to trade intellectual property with a manufacturer there so that Ukraine can produce weapons and technology domestically,” he said. “If that goes away, then you lose millions of dollars. So by pulling the plug on support for Ukraine, a Utah company's economic viability hangs in the balance.”

Still, Starks supports an end to the war, and he’s looking ahead to when that happens and the role Utah will play.

“We do know that Utah companies have made significant investments of time, energy and financial resources into building partnerships. That’s not going to just end because Ukraine will continue feeling the need to strengthen its borders and its national security apparatus, and we want to help them do that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

