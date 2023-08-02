August 9 — Through The Lens "32 Sounds"

Join us at the Salt Lake City Library for a free screening of "Users" and a post film discussion with "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio and director Natalia Almada.

Wednesday, August 9, 7 p.m.

Free event |RSVP required

From Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Green, featuring original music by JD Samson, and with sound design by Academy Award winner Mark Mangini, "32 Sounds" explores the elemental phenomenon of sound by weaving together 32 specific sound explorations into a cinematic meditation on the power of sound to bend time, cross borders, and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us.

Green takes the audience on a journey through time and space — exploring everything from forgotten childhood memories to the soundtrack of resistance, to subaquatic symphonies — to experience in new ways the astonishing sounds of our everyday lives. 32 Sounds investigates the mysterious nature of perception and the subtle yet radical politics that arise from sensation and being present in one’s body.

