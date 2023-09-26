October 12 — Through the Lens: "A Run for More"

Join "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center for the kick off of the Damn These Heels Film Festival, and a post-film discussion with Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe, subject of the film "A Run for More."

Thursday, October 12, 7 p.m.

Tickets required

Growing up, Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe learned to be a fighter, but never imagined having a chance to make history as the first openly elected transgender official in Texas. Unfolding amidst an onslaught of trans legal attacks, A Run for More immerses viewers on Frankie’s journey as she finds her voice, questions her relationship to community, and tries to win an election. Shot over 4 years, A Run for More immerses viewers into Frankie’s unique campaign and the impact it has on her, the city, and the LGBTQ+ community in San Antonio.