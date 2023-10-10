What if Dr. Watson was a woman and Sherlock Holmes wasn't always right? Join us as "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio takes to the stage as Sherlock Holmes in Plan-B Theatre's production of "Radio Hour, Episode 17: Sherlock Holmes and The Final Problem."

You are the live studio audience! Both performances will be broadcasted on KUER and streamed on KUER.org as "RadioWest" and Plan-B Theatre performs "Sherlock Holmes and The Final Problem" in front of an audience for the first time in a decade.

Friday, October 27, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Theatre

138 W. Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT, 84101

Tickets Required