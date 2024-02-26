KUER in St. George — March 29-30

St. George Art Festival:

Stop by the St. George Art Festival to enjoy food, performing arts, fine art — and KUER! We’ll be located near the information booth, joined by our friends at PBS Utah, to connect, give away swag and offer fun art projects for kids. We’ll be there on Friday, March 29, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Mug Stops:

KUER is bringing our Mug Stops to Southern Utah! We’ll be at Switchpoint Coffee Co. in St. George on Friday, March 29. Meet KUER staff, and make a $10 donation to pick up an exclusive custom mug featuring the wildlife of Utah. Oh, and we’ll kick in a free cup of coffee!

Mug Stop in St. George:

Friday, March 29, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Switchpoint Coffee Co.

214 North 1000 East

St. George, Utah 84770