© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sept. 21 — KUER Mug Stop: Grounds for Coffee (Harrison Boulevard)

KUER 90.1
Published August 27, 2024 at 12:48 PM MDT
An image showing two black coffee mugs. The one on the left has a cactus. The one on the right features a KUER logo.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., join KUER staff and reporters at Grounds for Coffee (Harrison Boulevard) in Ogden for a cup of coffee in celebration of our Fall Fund Drive!

For a $10 donation to our Fall Fund Drive (happening Sept. 21 - 27, 2024), you can pick up a custom mug featuring an exclusive prickly pear design from Vanessa Holz.

Fall 2024 Mug Stop: Grounds for Coffee (Harrison Boulevard)

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 | 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

3005 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT

These mugs are only available at our Fall 2024 Mug Stops!

Corrected: August 30, 2024 at 11:09 AM MDT
The location for this Mug Stop has been updated. The previous location was incorrectly listed as Grounds for Coffee 25th Street.
Tags
KUER Events Mug Stop
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate