© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sept. 26 — KUER Mug Stop: 3 Cups Coffee

KUER 90.1
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:02 PM MDT
An image showing two black coffee mugs. The one on the left has a cactus. The one on the right features a KUER logo.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., join KUER staff and reporters at 3 Cups Coffee in Holladay for a cup of coffee in celebration of our Fall Fund Drive!

For a $10 donation to our Fall Fund Drive (happening Sept. 21 - 27, 2024), you can pick up a custom mug featuring an exclusive prickly pear design from Venessa Holz.

Fall 2024 Mug Stop: 3 Cups Coffee

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 | 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

4670 S. 2300 E. Holladay, UT 84117

These mugs are only available at our Fall 2024 Mug Stops!
Tags
KUER Events Mug Stop
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate