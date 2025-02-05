Feb. 12 — Through the Lens: 'The Inn Between'

Join us for the Utah premiere of the film followed by a Q+A moderated by RadioWest host Doug Fabrizio with Director, Ondi Timoner, and Producer/Composer, Morgan Doctor.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.

Where: The Salt Lake City Library

RSVP

*UTAH PREMIERE* At once emotionally devastating and deeply heartwarming, Ondi Timoner’s latest documentary follows the day to day lives of the residents at a hospice care center for the unhoused located in Salt Lake City. Crafted with immense compassion, The INN Between forces us to identify with its subjects, exposing how close any of us really are to the rough living circumstances that thousands of Americans find themselves in. The INN Between is the only end of life facility for the homeless in America, where miracles happen – as the once-unsheltered are treated with the humanity and community we all deserve.