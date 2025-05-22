July 31 — 'Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!' at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City

Public radio's most beloved game show is returning to Salt Lake City. Host Peter Sagal and a panel of comedians, writers and journalists will compete in a battle of the wits over the contents of the week's news.

Guests slated to appear on panel in Salt Lake City are radio host Luke Burbank, writer Shantira Jackson and actor Alzo Slade. (Note: This lineup is subject to change.)

When: July 31, 2025; 7:30 p.m.

Where: Abravanel Hall – 123 W S Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Tickets: Prices for general admission tickets range from $45 to $140 depending on location. You can purchase tickets here.

VIP: KUER donors can get special access to a VIP package that includes two premium, best-in-house seats and access to a post-show reception. Secure this package by making a new one-time gift of $420 or by becoming a sustaining member at $35 a month.

About 'Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!': "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" is one of NPR's longest-running and most beloved programs. Hosted by Peter Sagal, the show keeps audiences entertained and up-to-date on the news with clever games, hilarious takes and celebrity guest appearances. WWDTM's last show in Salt Lake City was in 2019.

