Join us for an unforgettable evening as KUER celebrates 65 years of public radio magic! We’re throwing a party featuring live music and special guest — NPR host and Tiny Desk Contest judge Felix Contreras.

What: KUER's 65th Anniversary Bash

Where: Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Marcia and John Price Museum Building at the University of Utah

410 Campus Center Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

When: February 27, 2026, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets:

• 1 ticket available for a $180 donation

• 2 tickets available for a $360 donation

Snap memories in the photo booth, test your smarts with local trivia, explore the Utah Museum of Fine Arts and end the night with a DJ dance party while mingling with KUER staff and fellow listeners.

Dress to impress while indulging in delicious food and 1960s' themed signature cocktails. Whether you’re a longtime listener or just discovering the station, this is your chance to celebrate the people and community that make KUER special.

Music, laughter and community — it’s all happening at KUER’s 65th Anniversary Party. Don’t miss it!