February 27, 2026 – KUER's 65th Anniversary Bash
Join us for an unforgettable evening as KUER celebrates 65 years of public radio magic! We’re throwing a party featuring live music and special guest — NPR host and Tiny Desk Contest judge Felix Contreras.
What: KUER's 65th Anniversary Bash
Where: Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Marcia and John Price Museum Building at the University of Utah
410 Campus Center Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112
When: February 27, 2026, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Tickets:
• 1 ticket available for a $180 donation
• 2 tickets available for a $360 donation
Snap memories in the photo booth, test your smarts with local trivia, explore the Utah Museum of Fine Arts and end the night with a DJ dance party while mingling with KUER staff and fellow listeners.
Dress to impress while indulging in delicious food and 1960s' themed signature cocktails. Whether you’re a longtime listener or just discovering the station, this is your chance to celebrate the people and community that make KUER special.
Music, laughter and community — it’s all happening at KUER’s 65th Anniversary Party. Don’t miss it!